WATCH: LeBron James ties Kyrie Irving for Cavaliers franchise record 57 points

LeBron finished with 57 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists in the Cavs' statement victory over the Wizards

Having lost four in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers needed a win Friday night against the Washington Wizards, and thanks to LeBron James, they got one. 

The King put on a regal performance, finishing with 57 points on an incredibly efficient 23-of-34 shooting, while also chipping in 11 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Cavs to a 130-122 victory. 

Just look at this shot chart. Fifteen of seventeen at the rim!

screen-shot-2017-11-03-at-8-58-47-pm.png
LeBron's shot chart from his impressive 57-point night.  NBA.com/Stats

OK, now let's check out the highlights.

After the game, James said, "I had to do what I had to do to help us get off this losing streak. I ain't about losing. Y'all know me."

In addition to his motivation to stop the losing streak, LeBron also got some extra juice from Bradley Beal. A few hours before the game, Beal said on ESPN that the Wizards were the best team in the Eastern Conference. As we know now, it turns out that wasn't such a wise thing to get on national TV and say. 

So, given that this was a historic performance, let's learn some fun facts and stats about what LeBron just did. 

