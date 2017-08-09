WATCH: LeBron to be featured in upcoming 'Carpool Karaoke' series on Apple Music

The "Carpool Karaoke" segment put on by James Corden on CBS' The Late Late Show has grown so popular, it's getting its own series on Apple Music. And among the celebrities who are scheduled to join is none other than Cavaliers star LeBron James.

To preview the upcoming "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," Will Smith raps, Seth MacFarlane belts his heart out and LeBron gives an incredible 11-second teaser of him singing "Maniac" and snapping along to music.

For more entertainment on the show, Shaq and John Cena also got involved in their own separate segment, as does Arya Stark -- er, Maisie Williams -- of Game of Thrones.

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" on Apple Music is now available for subscribers, or you can wait until Corden drops the videos on his YouTube page like he did recently with Usher.