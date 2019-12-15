WATCH: LeBron James watches son Bronny hit go-ahead layup against his former high school
LeBron 2.0 has his first storybook ending
LeBron James has had his fair share of storybook moments. The block that won Cleveland its first championship in over five decades, his Game 6 decimation of the Boston Celtics, his NBA Finals duels with the San Antonio Spurs, the list is practically endless, and with the Los Angeles Lakers at 23-3 two months into the season, more are bound to come. The son that bears his name, however, hadn't yet produced such a moment.
Until tonight. With his father sitting courtside, LeBron James Jr. took on his dad's old high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary in a game that figured to be a blowout. His Sierra Canyon team entered the battle ranked No. 2 in the country, but St. Vincent-St. Mary led at halftime in what turned out to be a close game. With Sierra Canyon trailing by one in the game's final minute, it was Bronny who produced the game-saving steal and layup to put his team on top. He scored a career-high 15 points in the victory, and his dad couldn't have been more excited.
We still have a long way to go before the younger James does this in an NBA game. He is only a high-school freshman, and he plays on a team loaded with recognizable names (including Zaire Wade, son of LeBron's former teammate Dwyane Wade). For now, James is easing into the big stage as a supporting player.
But moments like these serve as a reminder of what is to come. Bronny might not be quite as highly touted as his famous father, but he does something every time he steps onto a court that reminds the world that the apple hasn't fallen very far from the tree. As far as high school shots go, they don't get much bigger than this one.
