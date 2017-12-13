WATCH: Lonzo, Kristaps go back and forth in most exciting NBA sequence of the year

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is going to have a lot of firsts this season, but Tuesday night was a special one.

In his debut at Madison Square Garden, Ball put up 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, much to the delight of the New York crowd. Unfortunately for Ball and the Lakers, Kristaps Porzingis was simply unstoppable as he led the Knicks to a 113-109 victory. The 7-foot-3 forward became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five made 3-pointers in a single game.

The highlight of the game, without a doubt, came in the third quarter, when Porzingis and Ball went back and forth as the Knicks and Lakers scored on eight straight possessions. Given the star power, the teams involved and the fact that the game was nationally televised, it was the most exciting sequence of the NBA season so far.

The @Lakers and @nyknicks go back and forth for eight consecutive made shots!



Lonzo Ball has 10 PTS just in Q3.



Porzingis is up to 29 PTS overall.

The sequence was so frenetic that the Knicks had to call timeout just to catch their breath.

The game was a spectacle to begin with -- the entire Ball family, Magic Johnson, Spike Lee and Odell Beckham were among the notable attendees -- but this back-and-forth gave us a glimpse of what the future of the NBA could hold in store.