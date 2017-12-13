WATCH: Lonzo, Kristaps go back and forth in most exciting NBA sequence of the year
The future of the league was on display on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is going to have a lot of firsts this season, but Tuesday night was a special one.
In his debut at Madison Square Garden, Ball put up 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, much to the delight of the New York crowd. Unfortunately for Ball and the Lakers, Kristaps Porzingis was simply unstoppable as he led the Knicks to a 113-109 victory. The 7-foot-3 forward became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five made 3-pointers in a single game.
The highlight of the game, without a doubt, came in the third quarter, when Porzingis and Ball went back and forth as the Knicks and Lakers scored on eight straight possessions. Given the star power, the teams involved and the fact that the game was nationally televised, it was the most exciting sequence of the NBA season so far.
The sequence was so frenetic that the Knicks had to call timeout just to catch their breath.
The game was a spectacle to begin with -- the entire Ball family, Magic Johnson, Spike Lee and Odell Beckham were among the notable attendees -- but this back-and-forth gave us a glimpse of what the future of the NBA could hold in store.
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
Check in throughout the night for the latest news and highlights from NBA games
-
KAJ details why NBA popularity will rise
The Lakers legend details why the NBA popularity will continue to rise
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 12: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
George not sure why Indy will boo him
If the Thunder forward doesn't know the reason, he has a very short memory
-
Embiid has a 'Game of Thrones' theory
The 76ers star doesn't see a bright future for Jon Snow
-
Valanciunas gives advice to Ball bros
Valanciunas played professionally in Lithuania before joining the Toronto Raptors
Add a Comment