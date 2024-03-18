3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Hawks after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Clippers 88-62.

The Hawks came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Atlanta 29-37, Los Angeles 42-24

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.03

What to Know

The Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Utah by a score of 124-122. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Hawks were the slight favorite coming in.

Dejounte Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Clippers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 112-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans.

The Clippers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Paul George, who scored 26 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 29-37. As for Los Angeles, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 42-24 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.4 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 116.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Hawks came up short against the Clippers when the teams last played back in February, falling 149-144. Can the Hawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 9.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.