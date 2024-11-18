Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Golden State 10-2, Los Angeles 7-7

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are taking a road trip to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Intuit Dome. The Clippers have the home-court advantage, but the Warriors are expected to win by 4.5 points.

The Clippers are hoping to do what the Grizzlies couldn't on Friday: put an end to the Warriors' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Warriors managed a 123-118 win over the Grizzlies.

The Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Clippers came into Sunday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Jazz by a score of 116-105 on Sunday. Los Angeles pushed the score to 96-74 by the end of the third, a deficit Utah cut but never quite recovered from.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to James Harden, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists.

Golden State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Warriors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.3 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Clippers, though, as they've been averaging only 109.7. The only thing between the Warriors and another offensive beatdown is the Clippers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Warriors came up short against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in October, falling 112-104. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.