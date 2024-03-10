3rd Quarter Report

Down three at the end of the second quarter, the Bucks now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 91-85, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 42-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Clippers will have to make due with a 41-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Milwaukee 41-23, Los Angeles 41-21

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 10th at Crypto.com Arena. The Bucks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Clippers, who come in off a win.

On Saturday, Los Angeles beat the Bulls 112-102. The Clippers were down 60-46 with 11:14 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy ten-point victory.

The Clippers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Paul George, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bucks last Friday, but the final result did not. They lost 123-122 to Los Angeles on a last-minute shot From D'Angelo Russell. The Bucks have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Despite their defeat, the Bucks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Damian Lillard was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 28 points and 12 assists.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 41-21 record this season. As for Milwaukee, their loss dropped their record down to 41-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Clippers came up short against the Bucks when the teams last played on Monday, falling 113-106. Will the Clippers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.