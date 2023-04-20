Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 45-37, Los Angeles 44-38

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Phoenix 1, Los Angeles 1

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns will fight it out against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Suns going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

On Tuesday, Phoenix were able to grind out a solid victory over Los Angeles, taking the game 123-109. The score was all tied up at the break 59-59, but the Suns were the better team in the second half. Devin Booker was a one-man wrecking crew for the Suns since he earned 38 points along with 9 assists.

He wasn't the only one working in the assist department: the Suns worked together to rack up an impressive 30 of them. The Clippers, on the other hand, only managed 17.

The Suns and the Clippers are all tied up in their series so far, with one win each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivital Game 3 matchup.

Odds

Phoenix are a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

