Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: San Antonio 3-3, Los Angeles 2-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

FanDuel SN - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Clippers are 8-2 against the Spurs since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Los Angeles Clippers will play host again on Monday to welcome the San Antonio Spurs, where tip off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Clippers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 105-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Thunder. The loss hurts even more since Los Angeles was up 35-22 with 10:35 left in the second.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Spurs). They walked away with a 113-103 victory over the Timberwolves on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for San Antonio.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Spurs to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keldon Johnson, who went 10 for 17 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. What's more, Johnson also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in March.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves only posted 21.

Los Angeles' defeat was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-4. As for San Antonio, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Clippers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Spurs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.