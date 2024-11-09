Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Toronto 2-7, Los Angeles 5-4

What to Know

The Clippers are 8-2 against the Raptors since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers will get right back to it and host the Toronto Raptors at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Clippers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Raptors are hoping to do what the Kings couldn't on Friday: put an end to the Clippers' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Clippers walked away with a 107-98 win over the Kings.

The Clippers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Norman Powell led the charge by shooting 5-for-9 from deep and dropping a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Powell also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in March.

Even though they won, the Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Raptors traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. The matchup between them and the Kings wasn't particularly close, with the Raptors falling 122-107. Toronto has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Davion Mitchell, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six assists. Gradey Dick, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Los Angeles' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-4. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

Everything went the Clippers' way against the Raptors when the teams last played back in January, as the Clippers made off with a 127-107 win. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.