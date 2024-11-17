Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Utah 3-9, Los Angeles 6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Jazz fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Jazz have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Saturday, the Jazz were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 121-117 to the Kings. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah in their matchups with Sacramento: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite their defeat, the Jazz saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Lauri Markkanen, who went 6 for 8 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Markkanen a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%).

The Jazz struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell victim to a painful 125-104 defeat at the hands of the Rockets. Los Angeles was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-46.

Utah's loss dropped their record down to 3-9. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

The Jazz won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in April, slipping by the Clippers 110-109. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Clippers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 9.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.