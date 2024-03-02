Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Clippers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 79-64.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 38-20 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 9-51 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Washington 9-50, Los Angeles 37-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.44

What to Know

The Wizards have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Wizards have now lost 13 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 29.

The Wizards fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Lakers on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Lakers by a score of 134-131. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 244.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Poole, who scored 34 points along with seven assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Clippers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Lakers 116-112. The Clippers were up 21 with 11:45 left in the fourth but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Like the Wizards, the Clippers lost despite seeing results from several players. Kawhi Leonard led the charge by scoring 26 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Washington has not been sharp recently as the team's lost 19 of their last 21 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-50 record this season. As for the Clippers, they dropped their record down to 37-20 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Wizards lost to the Clippers on the road by a decisive 125-109 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Can the Wizards avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 15.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 239.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.