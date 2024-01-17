Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Dallas 24-17, Los Angeles 20-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $58.30

What to Know

The Mavericks have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Monday, the Mavericks' game was all tied up 59-59 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They snuck past New Orleans with a 125-120 win. Winning is a bit easier when you drain 11 more threes than your opponent, as the Mavericks did.

The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Tim Hardaway Jr., who went 9 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points and 2 assists, and Kyrie Irving, who scored 42 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. The contest was Irving's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Lakers and the Thunder couldn't quite live up to the 242-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Los Angeles came out on top against Oklahoma City by a score of 112-105 on Monday.

The Lakers can attribute much of their success to Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 24-17. As for Los Angeles, their win bumped their record up to 20-21.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Mavericks are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.