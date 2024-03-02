Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Denver 41-19, Los Angeles 33-28

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Lakers are 2-8 against the Nuggets since October of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Crypto.com Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Lakers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 134-131 win over Washington. The overall outcome was as expected, but the Wizards made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

It was another big night for Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 15 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 12 or more rebounds the last seven times he's played. Another player making a difference was LeBron James, who almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They managed a 103-97 victory over Miami.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Michael Porter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. Porter Jr. didn't help the Nuggets' cause all that much against the Kings on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Less helpful for the Nuggets was Reggie Jackson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 33-28 record this season. As for Denver, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 41-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Lakers came up short against the Nuggets when the teams last played back in February, falling 114-106. Can the Lakers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.