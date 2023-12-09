Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Indiana 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Lakers are on a three-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Pacers are on a two-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Indiana Pacers to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 9th at T-Mobile Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be personal fouls, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Lakers finished last season ranked first overall in personal fouls, having averaged 17.9 per game. The Pacers, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 26th with 21.2 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Lakers finished on the right side of .500 (43-39), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Pacers sure didn't have their best season, finishing 35-47.

The Lakers barely slipped by the Pacers in their previous matchup back in February, winning 112-111. Will the Lakers repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Los Angeles and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.