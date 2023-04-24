Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

Regular Season Records: Memphis 51-31, Los Angeles 43-39

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2 a.m. ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2 a.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 2, Memphis 1

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will fight it out against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference playoff match at 2:00 a.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, Los Angeles beat Memphis 111-101. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Lakers had established a 20 point advantage. Anthony Davis had a stellar game as he, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 17 rebounds. He has also now had at least two blocks in his past 11 matchups.

The Lakers are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Grizzlies 2-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Lakers can extend their lead or if the Grizzlies can make up some ground.

Odds

Los Angeles are a 4-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 220 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.