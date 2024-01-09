Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Toronto 15-21, Los Angeles 18-19

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.50

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on January 9th at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Raptors proved on Sunday. They strolled past Golden State with points to spare, taking the game 133-118.

Among those leading the charge was RJ Barrett, who scored 37 points along with six assists and six rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Chris Boucher was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They had just enough and edged the Clippers out 106-103.

Toronto has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-21 record this season. As for the Lakers, their victory bumped their record up to 18-19.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Toronto's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Los Angeles over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.