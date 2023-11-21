Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Utah 4-9, Los Angeles 8-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Jazz have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Jazz might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

The Jazz pushed their score all the way to 137, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of Phoenix by a score of 140-137. The Jazz have not had much luck with the Suns recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Jazz got a solid performance out of Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 17 rebounds. Less helpful for the Jazz was Keyonte George's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Jazz were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Suns only pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles skirted by Houston 105-104 on Sunday thanks to a clutch free throw from LeBron James with but a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers.

James went supernova for the Lakers, scoring 37 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. James continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season. As for Los Angeles, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 8-6 record.

While only the Lakers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Utah might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: The Jazz have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.1 threes per game. It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've been averaging only 9.9 per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.