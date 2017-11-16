Watch Lou Williams’ Highlights Against the Thunder and Sixers

The Clippers have lost 6 games in a row, but Lou Williams has done all in his power to win those games, exploding for 35 and 31 points off the bench in two of their last three games. Check out the highlights here

The Clippers haven’t had the start to their season that they or their fans would have liked, but one player who has exceeded expectations is Lou Williams. Sweet Lou was regarded by many as a throw-in to the Chris Paul deal, but he has been anything but, carrying the Clippers on offense for long stretches and playing defense than has been more poor than awful.

Lou is scoring 17.5 points per game, which is tied with last season for his career high, and is doing so at an extremely efficient rate. He’s shooting 45.3% from the field (second best of his career), 37.8% from deep on 5.7 attempts per game (both career highs), and 90.2% from the free throw line (also a career high). Those numbers might not hold up through the course of the season, but Lou has been nothing short of awesome through the first 13 games of the season.

Two of his best games came recently, as he scored 35 points (on 22 shots) against the Thunder a week ago, and then put up 31 points on 19 shots with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals versus the Sixers on Monday. Those are staggering numbers for anyone, especially for someone coming off the bench. Lou is receiving starters’ minutes with Patrick Beverley out, but he’s earned every bit of them. Check out the smooth highlights from these two explosive performances below.