WATCH: Luka Doncic shares heartwarming moment with young Mavericks fan who has epilepsy
This is one game day experience the fan will never forget
It's only three days into 2020, but we already have a top candidate for the sweetest NBA moment of the year between a player and a fan. On Thursday at the American Airlines Center ahead of the Dallas Mavericks 123-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets, a sign in the stands caught the attention of Mavs assistant Darrell Armstrong.
The sign read, "My doc said: Watching Luka helps my epilepsy! 9 months no seizures!" and was held up by a young fan, Brayden Whitley and his father Ryan. Armstrong carried Brayden out of the stands and on to the court and held Brayden's hand as they walked on the floor to meet the MVP candidate during shootaround.
Wearing a Doncic Jersey and having a look of pure excitement and shock, Brayden kept repeating the question, "I'm actually going to meet Luca?! I'm going to meet Luka?"
Well, meet Luka he did, and even got a photo after the two talked on the court.
Doncic was warming up with some free throws when the wide-eyed fan approached to tell him the impact had. He didn't seem to mind getting interrupted and immediately welcomed in his fan.
Brayden looked ready, and not nervous at all, for the photo op and posed proudly next to the Mavericks superstar.
His interactions with No. 77 did not end there. After the game, Doncic met up with Brayden again, this time with a gift in hand. As he handed him his sneakers (and signed them) surrounding fans chanted "Luka!"
The holidays are behind us, but I think it's safe to say this will be Brayden's favorite gift this year.
Doncic was asked about the interaction after the game and reflected on the importance of connecting with fans.
"As players we gotta connect with the fans somehow. You know you're never going to connect with everybody, it's really hard," he said. "But you know when you see those kids, I want to [do] everything possible to give them something. And this was a pleasure for me."
