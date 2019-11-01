Watch Magic vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

How to watch Magic vs. Bucks basketball game

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Orlando 2-2; Milwaukee 2-2

Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; Milwaukee 60-22

What to Know

Milwaukee will take on Orlando at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Milwaukee strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.25 points per game.

The Bucks received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 116-105 to Boston. The Bucks were up 34-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Orlando strolled past New York with points to spare, taking the game 95-83. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards.

Orlando's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Milwaukee's loss dropped them down to 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Magic have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Magic, the Bucks come into the match boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 119.3.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 14 games against Orlando.

  • Feb 09, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Milwaukee 83
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 108
  • Oct 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 91
  • Apr 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Orlando 86
  • Mar 14, 2018 - Orlando 126 vs. Milwaukee 117
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 104
  • Jan 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 103
  • Jan 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
  • Nov 27, 2016 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Orlando 96
  • Nov 21, 2016 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Orlando 89
  • Apr 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Milwaukee 98
  • Apr 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 110
  • Jan 26, 2016 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Orlando 100
  • Nov 27, 2015 - Orlando 114 vs. Milwaukee 90
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories