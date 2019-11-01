Watch Magic vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Orlando 2-2; Milwaukee 2-2

Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; Milwaukee 60-22

What to Know

Milwaukee will take on Orlando at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Milwaukee strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.25 points per game.

The Bucks received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 116-105 to Boston. The Bucks were up 34-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Orlando strolled past New York with points to spare, taking the game 95-83. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards.

Orlando's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Milwaukee's loss dropped them down to 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Magic have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Magic, the Bucks come into the match boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 119.3.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 14 games against Orlando.