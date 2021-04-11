Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Orlando
Current Records: Milwaukee 32-20; Orlando 17-35
What to Know
The Orlando Magic are 6-18 against the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Orlando has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Milwaukee at 7 p.m. ET April 11 at Amway Center. The odds don't look promising for the Magic, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 111-106 to the Indiana Pacers. Center Wendell Carter Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Orlando; Carter Jr. finished with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday, falling 127-119. The Bucks were down 100-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from small forward Jordan Nwora, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds, and point guard Jeff Teague, who had 19 points and six assists.
The Magic are now 17-35 while Milwaukee sits at 32-20. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 118.9 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.
