Watch Magic vs. Bulls: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Magic vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Orlando
Current Records: Chicago 12-19; Orlando 12-17
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center after a few days off. Orlando staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Magic lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a decisive 118-103 margin. The losing side was boosted by C Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards along with six steals.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Chicago in a 119-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Chicago was PG Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, five assists and five rebounds.
Chicago's win lifted them to 12-19 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 12-17. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando is stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.5 on average. Chicago has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Magic are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 209
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Feb 22, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Jan 02, 2019 - Orlando 112 vs. Chicago 84
- Dec 21, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 80
- Dec 13, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Mar 30, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 82
- Feb 12, 2018 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 20, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 03, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 83
- Apr 10, 2017 - Chicago 122 vs. Orlando 75
- Mar 08, 2017 - Orlando 98 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 24, 2017 - Chicago 100 vs. Orlando 92
- Nov 07, 2016 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 80
- Mar 26, 2016 - Orlando 111 vs. Chicago 89
- Mar 02, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 01, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. Orlando 87
