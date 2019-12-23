Watch Magic vs. Bulls: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Orlando

Current Records: Chicago 12-19; Orlando 12-17

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center after a few days off. Orlando staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Magic lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a decisive 118-103 margin. The losing side was boosted by C Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards along with six steals.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Chicago in a 119-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Chicago was PG Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Chicago's win lifted them to 12-19 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 12-17. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando is stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.5 on average. Chicago has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Magic are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 209

Series History

Chicago have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.