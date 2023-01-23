Who's Playing

Boston @ Orlando

Current Records: Boston 35-12; Orlando 17-29

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Amway Center. The Celtics will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 106-104 win over the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday. The top scorers for Boston were small forward Jaylen Brown (27 points) and power forward Grant Williams (25 points). Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Grant Williams' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Orlando has to be aching after a bruising 138-118 loss to the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 23 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Boston is now 35-12 while the Magic sit at 17-29. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the matchup with 118.5 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Orlando is fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 110.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.45

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Orlando.