Who's Playing
Boston @ Orlando
Current Records: Boston 35-12; Orlando 17-29
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Amway Center. The Celtics will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Boston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 106-104 win over the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday. The top scorers for Boston were small forward Jaylen Brown (27 points) and power forward Grant Williams (25 points). Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Grant Williams' points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Orlando has to be aching after a bruising 138-118 loss to the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 23 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Boston is now 35-12 while the Magic sit at 17-29. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the matchup with 118.5 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Orlando is fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 110.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.45
Odds
The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Orlando.
- Dec 18, 2022 - Orlando 95 vs. Boston 92
- Dec 16, 2022 - Orlando 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 22, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Orlando 120
- Feb 06, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 02, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 111
- Nov 03, 2021 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 79
- May 05, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 21, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 15, 2021 - Boston 124 vs. Orlando 97
- Aug 09, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Orlando 119
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 24, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Orlando 98
- Apr 07, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 12, 2019 - Orlando 105 vs. Boston 103
- Oct 22, 2018 - Orlando 93 vs. Boston 90
- Mar 16, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 21, 2018 - Orlando 103 vs. Boston 95
- Nov 24, 2017 - Boston 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 05, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 31, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 116
- Jan 27, 2017 - Boston 128 vs. Orlando 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 21, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 31, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Boston 114
- Jan 29, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 29, 2015 - Orlando 110 vs. Boston 91