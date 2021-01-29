Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Orlando

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-5; Orlando 8-11

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 10-0 against the Orlando Magic since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Los Angeles might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Orlando at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Amway Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

On Thursday, the Clippers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Miami Heat 109-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-19 deficit. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Lou Williams, who had 17 points in addition to five boards, and power forward Nicolas Batum, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost to the Sacramento Kings at home by a decisive 121-107 margin. Orlando was down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Vucevic, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Evan Fournier, who had 25 points along with three blocks.

The Clippers' victory brought them up to 14-5 while the Magic's loss pulled them down to 8-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles enters the game with only 107.2 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Orlando is stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.6 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won all of the games they've played against Orlando in the last seven years.