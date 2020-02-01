Watch Magic vs. Heat: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Orlando

Current Records: Miami 32-15; Orlando 21-27

What to Know

On Saturday, the Miami Heat are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 108.32 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Miami knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Orlando likes a good challenge.

The Heat came up short against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, falling 109-101. Miami got a solid performance out of point guard Goran Dragic, who had 23 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Orlando is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 113-92 walloping at Miami's hands. Shooting guard Terrence Ross wasn't much of a difference maker for Orlando and finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 18 games against Miami.