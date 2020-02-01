Watch Magic vs. Heat: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Magic vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Orlando
Current Records: Miami 32-15; Orlando 21-27
What to Know
On Saturday, the Miami Heat are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 108.32 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Miami knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Orlando likes a good challenge.
The Heat came up short against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, falling 109-101. Miami got a solid performance out of point guard Goran Dragic, who had 23 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Orlando is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 113-92 walloping at Miami's hands. Shooting guard Terrence Ross wasn't much of a difference maker for Orlando and finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Orlando have won ten out of their last 18 games against Miami.
- Jan 27, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 03, 2020 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 85
- Mar 26, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 23, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 91
- Dec 04, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 17, 2018 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 101
- Feb 05, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 26, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 03, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Miami 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 107
- Dec 20, 2016 - Orlando 136 vs. Miami 130
- Oct 26, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 10, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 08, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 25, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 101
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tears, pain, love and basketball in L.A.
The grief-stricken L.A. fan base gained a path forward in the wake of tragedy
-
LeBron recalls what made Kobe happy
LeBron sent a powerful message after the first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant's death
-
LeBron James gives speech on Kobe Bryant
LeBron took a moment to celebrate all that Bryant accomplished in a Lakers jersey
-
Lakers unveil several tributes to Kobe
The Lakers are doing everything in their power to honor Kobe Bryant
-
Kyrie credits Kobe for 54-point game
Irving just had one of the most efficient nights in NBA history
-
LeBron unveils new tattoo honoring Kobe
LeBron James will carry the Mamba Mentality with him forever
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition