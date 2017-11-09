WATCH: Magic vs. Knicks features one of the worst jump balls you'll ever see
Not the best way to start a game!
Wednesday night's Knicks-Magic game in Orlando got off to a hilariously rocky start thanks to one of the worst jump balls you'll see for a while.
Tossing a basketball directly up in the air doesn't seem like a particularly difficult task, but the official with that responsibility seemed to run into a bit of trouble on the opening tip. I'm not sure exactly what happened here, but the result was an easy win for New York center Enes Kanter.
Oddly enough, Kanter seemed like the most peeved played on the floor in the aftermath of the botched jump ball.
It's clear that the official knew he botched it. He looked awfully dejected as he walked away from the tip-off. With that being said, the opening jump ball isn't wildly significant to the outcome of a game, so it's pretty easy to laugh this one off and give the ref a break for his poor form. No need to walk him naked through King's Landing ringing a bell in his ear.
You'll get 'em next time, bud.
