Who's Playing

New York @ Orlando

Current Records: New York 14-15; Orlando 10-18

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where New York won 91-84, we could be in for a big score.

The game between the Magic and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 109-90 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Orlando was down 84-60 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Orlando was shooting guard Terrence Ross (23 points).

Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Atlanta Hawks with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 123-112. Power forward Julius Randle continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-13 from downtown and finishing with 44 points, five assists and nine rebounds.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-10 ATS when expected to lose.

Orlando is now 10-18 while the Knicks sit at 14-15. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando has only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Magic as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 18 games against New York.