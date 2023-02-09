Who's Playing
Denver @ Orlando
Current Records: Denver 38-17; Orlando 22-33
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are 12-3 against the Orlando Magic since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Denver won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Nuggets simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at home 146-112. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 79-48. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 20 points, 16 dimes, and 12 boards. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Orlando was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 102-98 to the New York Knicks. The losing side was boosted by point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 21 points and six assists.
Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 110-108. In other words, don't count Orlando out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Denver have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Denver 119 vs. Orlando 116
- Feb 14, 2022 - Denver 121 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 01, 2021 - Orlando 108 vs. Denver 103
- Apr 04, 2021 - Denver 119 vs. Orlando 109
- Mar 23, 2021 - Denver 110 vs. Orlando 99
- Dec 18, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Orlando 104
- Nov 02, 2019 - Denver 91 vs. Orlando 87
- Dec 05, 2018 - Denver 124 vs. Orlando 118
- Nov 23, 2018 - Denver 112 vs. Orlando 87
- Dec 08, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Orlando 89
- Nov 11, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 16, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Orlando 112
- Dec 10, 2016 - Denver 121 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 15, 2016 - Orlando 116 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 08, 2015 - Orlando 85 vs. Denver 74