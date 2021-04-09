Who's Playing
Indiana @ Orlando
Current Records: Indiana 23-27; Orlando 17-34
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers are 15-4 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Pacers won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
Indiana sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 141-137 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Point guard Aaron Holiday (22 points) and small forward Justin Holiday (21 points) were the top scorers for Indiana. Holiday hadn't helped his team much against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Aaron Holiday's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Orlando received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 131-116 to the Washington Wizards. Despite their defeat, Orlando got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Terrence Ross, who had 24 points in addition to six boards, was the best among equals.
Indiana's victory lifted them to 23-27 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 17-34. Point guard T.J. McConnell will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 dimes on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Orlando's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Orlando.
