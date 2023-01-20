Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Orlando

Current Records: New Orleans 26-19; Orlando 16-28

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Orlando lost 119-116 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Denver's center Nikola Jokic with 0:01 remaining. Center Wendell Carter Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for the Magic; Carter Jr. played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has to be aching after a bruising 124-98 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. New Orleans was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-51. Point guard CJ McCollum (21 points) was the top scorer for New Orleans.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.