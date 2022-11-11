Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Orlando
Current Records: Phoenix 8-3; Orlando 3-9
What to Know
The Orlando Magic head home again Friday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Magic aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Orlando was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, winning 94-87. The top scorer for Orlando was small forward Franz Wagner (22 points).
Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 129-117. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 31 points and five assists in addition to nine boards, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 32 points and ten dimes.
The wins brought Orlando up to 3-9 and the Suns to 8-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Magic enter the game with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But Phoenix have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Phoenix have won eight out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
