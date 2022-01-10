Through 3 Quarters

The Orlando Magic are one quarter away from solidifying a big victory for the organization. They currently hold a 71-67 lead over the Washington Wizards.

The Magic have been led by shooting guard Terrence Ross, who so far has 26 points. Washington has been relying on power forward Kyle Kuzma, who has posted a double-double on 16 rebounds and 13 points, and center Daniel Gafford, who has ten points in addition to five boards and two blocks.

Washington hasn't lost 78% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Orlando

Current Records: Washington 19-20; Orlando 7-33

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are getting right back to it as they host the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at Amway Center. The Magic are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 97-92 to the Detroit Pistons. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of shooting guard Gary Harris, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points and six boards. Harris' performance made up for a slower contest against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Wednesday. Harris' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, falling 130-122. A silver lining for Washington was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 26 points and six assists.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. At 3-13 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Wizards aren't so hot on the road, where they are 7-15.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wizards are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Washington have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.

Injury Report for Orlando

Robin Lopez: Game-Time Decision (Covid-19)

E'Twaun Moore: Out (Knee)

Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hamstring)

Jalen Suggs: Out (Thumb)

Markelle Fultz: Out (Covid-19)

Michael Carter-Williams: Out (Ankle)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Washington