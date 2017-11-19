WATCH: Marc Gasol gets technical for kicking Clint Capela's shoe off the floor

Capela's shoe slipped off, and was sitting near the free throw line

No matter how much longer Marc Gasol plays in the NBA, he's unlikely to get another technical foul as strange as the one he received Saturday night against the Houston Rockets

In the first quarter the Rockets' Clint Capela tried to set a screen for James Harden. As he planted his foot, however, his shoe slipped off his right foot. With the loose shoe sitting near the free-throw line, Gasol moved over and kicked it off of the floor. 

Many people would probably see that as a humorous moment, but the referee on the baseline was not one of them. Making an exaggerated kicking motion, he T'd up the big Spaniard. 

Gasol, understandably, was not pleased with the call. From his point of view, he was probably just trying to get the shoe out of the way so that no one tripped over it or rolled an ankle. 

