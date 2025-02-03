A wave of shock and awe has descended upon the NBA over the past 24 hours as the Dallas Mavericks did the unthinkable by trading away perennial All-Star and last year's scoring champion Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

The move was so unexpected, and such a stunning development in the NBA season, that it is making waves far beyond basketball -- including in Doncic's new city.

During Sunday night's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, comedian Jim Gaffigan lampooned the Doncic trade when taking over emcee duties for Trevor Noah, saying that his co-host had been shipped off to Dallas midway through the show.

"Trevor Noah was traded to the Dallas Mavericks," Gaffigan deadpanned. "So I know this is a shock, but I am now your host."

The Doncic trade has quickly become a poor look for the Mavericks, particularly general manager Nico Harrison. Not only are the Mavs now the butt of a joke during the Grammys, but it has been reported that Harrison did not speak to Doncic prior to executing Saturday's blockbuster trade, adding to the angst felt in Dallas and beyond.

"Thank you Nico for making the Dallas Mavericks the laughingstock of America," wrote Time Magazine columnist Taylor Crumpton in reaction to Gaffigan's dig at the team.