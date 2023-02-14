On the eve of Valentine's Day, love was in the air and on the court at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Dallas Mavericks fans were treated to a wedding ceremony at halftime of the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Die-hard Mavericks fans Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt, who got engaged at a game in 2021, tied the knot in front of 20,000 people.

The wedding was officiated by Mavericks broadcaster Mark Followill, who had to return to his day job for the second half after conducting the ceremony, and the couple got a big round of applause when they were officially pronounced husband and wife.

After Malone and Piatt got engaged at a Mavs game in 2021, the team reached out about having the wedding at a game, and they jumped at the opportunity. According to the team, it was the first wedding ever performed in the middle of an NBA game.

"I am nervous, but I'm very excited," Piatt told WFAA before the ceremony. "This is like a different level, but it's very cute and romantic. We got engaged at a Mavs game and we're getting married at a Mavs game. It's come full circle."

It was a night that Malone and Piatt will remember for the rest of their lives together, but hopefully the Mavericks' 124-121 loss didn't put a damper on the celebration.