WATCH: Mavericks play American flag tribute video before national anthem

The Mavericks chose to play an American flag tribute video before the national anthem on opening night USATSI

NBA teams have been approaching the national anthem in different ways throughout the preseason. Some teams, like the Cavaliers, have locked arms while others have approached it the same way they always have. The Mavericks, however, might be the first team to take an entirely different spin on the anthem.

On Wednesday night, before the opening game of the season at American Airlines Center, Dallas played a video on the big screen paying tribute to the American flag before asking those in attendance to stand for the national anthem. Check it out:

🎥 Brought to you by the Dallas Mavericks 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nzEVbqSmhm — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 19, 2017

How teams approach the national anthem has been a point of debate ever since Colin Kaepernick started taking a knee as a form of protest to racial injustice in the country during the 2016 NFL season. The topic gained steam in late September after President Donald Trump rescinded his White House invite to Steph Curry and the champion Warriors. Trump then called on all NFL owners to "fire" all players that protested during the anthem. Some thought that NBA players might choose to take a knee during the anthem, like many players in the NFL have chosen to do, but so far that has not happened.

The NBA recently put out a memo reminding teams there is a rule for players and coaches to stand during the anthem.