Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Dallas

Current Records: Philadelphia 40-21; Dallas 32-31

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET March 2 at American Airlines Center. Philadelphia isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

The 76ers took their contest against the Miami Heat on Wednesday by a conclusive 119-96 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 96-77 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 27 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Dallas on Tuesday, but luck did not. They fell in a 124-122 heartbreaker to the Indiana Pacers. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who had 39 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

Philadelphia is now 40-21 while Dallas sits at 32-31. The 76ers are 27-12 after wins this year, and the Mavericks are 17-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Dallas and Philadelphia both have seven wins in their last 14 games.