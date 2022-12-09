Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Dallas
Current Records: Milwaukee 18-6; Dallas 13-11
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET Friday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Dallas escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. The Mavericks' shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, taking their game 126-113. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and had 35 points and seven assists along with six boards. Antetokounmpo's night made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Denver Nov. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 98-97. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.
- Nov 27, 2022 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Dallas 115
- Apr 03, 2022 - Dallas 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Dec 23, 2021 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Apr 08, 2021 - Dallas 116 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Jan 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Dallas 109
- Aug 08, 2020 - Dallas 136 vs. Milwaukee 132
- Dec 16, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Feb 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Dallas 107
- Jan 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Dallas 106
- Dec 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Dallas 102
- Nov 18, 2017 - Dallas 111 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Apr 02, 2017 - Dallas 109 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Nov 06, 2016 - Dallas 86 vs. Milwaukee 75
- Jan 08, 2016 - Milwaukee 96 vs. Dallas 95
- Dec 28, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Milwaukee 93