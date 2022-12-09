Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Dallas

Current Records: Milwaukee 18-6; Dallas 13-11

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET Friday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Dallas escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. The Mavericks' shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, taking their game 126-113. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and had 35 points and seven assists along with six boards. Antetokounmpo's night made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Denver Nov. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 98-97. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.