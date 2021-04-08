Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Dallas

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-18; Dallas 28-22

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are getting right back to it as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET April 8 at American Airlines Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Mavericks came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, falling 102-93. This was hardly the result Dallas or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Houston heading into this contest. Center Kristaps Porzingis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 122-121 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, Milwaukee had strong showings from small forward Khris Middleton, who had 28 points and seven assists, and point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and five assists.

It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 112-109 to the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Mavericks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee.