Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Dallas

Current Records: Cleveland 17-11; Dallas 14-13

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cleveland was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 112-111 to the San Antonio Spurs. Cleveland didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from small forward Caris LeVert, who had 23 points, and center Jarrett Allen, who had 16 points along with seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, winning 121-114. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Cavaliers are now 17-11 while the Mavericks sit at 14-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. But Dallas enters the matchup with 22.6 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.