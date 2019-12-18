Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston @ Dallas

Current Records: Boston 17-7; Dallas 18-8

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center after a few days off. Boston is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Celtics were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 115-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Kemba Walker, who had 29 points and eight assists, and C Enes Kanter, who had 20 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Dallas sidestepped the Milwaukee Bucks for a 120-116 victory. SG Seth Curry (26 points) and PF Kristaps Porzingis (26 points) were the top scorers for Dallas. Seth Curry's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Dallas' win lifted them to 18-8 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 17-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.2 on average. But Boston enters the matchup with only 104.1 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last nine games against Dallas.