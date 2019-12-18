Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Dallas
Current Records: Boston 17-7; Dallas 18-8
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center after a few days off. Boston is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
The Celtics were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 115-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Kemba Walker, who had 29 points and eight assists, and C Enes Kanter, who had 20 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Dallas sidestepped the Milwaukee Bucks for a 120-116 victory. SG Seth Curry (26 points) and PF Kristaps Porzingis (26 points) were the top scorers for Dallas. Seth Curry's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami Heat on Saturday.
Dallas' win lifted them to 18-8 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 17-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.2 on average. But Boston enters the matchup with only 104.1 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won six out of their last nine games against Dallas.
- Nov 11, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 04, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Dallas 93
- Nov 24, 2018 - Dallas 113 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 06, 2017 - Boston 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 13, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 16, 2016 - Boston 90 vs. Dallas 83
- Jan 18, 2016 - Dallas 118 vs. Boston 113
- Nov 18, 2015 - Dallas 106 vs. Boston 102
