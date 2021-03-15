Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-15; Dallas 20-17

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET March 15 at American Airlines Center. Los Angeles is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The night started off rough for the Clippers on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 135-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles was down 110-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 23 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, taking their game 116-103. Dallas' center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 25 points and six boards.

Los Angeles is now 25-15 while the Mavericks sit at 20-17. Dallas is 11-8 after wins this year, and the Clippers are 11-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: FSN Prime Ticket

FSN Prime Ticket Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.