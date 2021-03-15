Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Dallas
Current Records: Los Angeles 25-15; Dallas 20-17
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET March 15 at American Airlines Center. Los Angeles is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
The night started off rough for the Clippers on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 135-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles was down 110-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 23 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, taking their game 116-103. Dallas' center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 25 points and six boards.
Los Angeles is now 25-15 while the Mavericks sit at 20-17. Dallas is 11-8 after wins this year, and the Clippers are 11-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: FSN Prime Ticket
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.
- Dec 27, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Aug 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Dallas 97
- Aug 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 154 vs. Dallas 111
- Aug 23, 2020 - Dallas 135 vs. Los Angeles 133
- Aug 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Dallas 122
- Aug 19, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Aug 17, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 110
- Aug 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Dallas 111
- Jan 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 22, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 02, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Dec 02, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 23, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 11, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 88