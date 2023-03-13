Who's Playing
Memphis @ Dallas
Current Records: Memphis 40-26; Dallas 34-34
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Memphis and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Memphis is hoping for another victory. This past Saturday, they narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Dallas 112-108. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward David Roddy, who had 24 points, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 25 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Grizzlies, who are 31-32-3 against the spread.
Memphis' win brought them up to 40-26 while Dallas' loss pulled them down to 34-34. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis enters the contest with 8.35 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But Dallas ranks third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $78.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Dallas have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Memphis.
