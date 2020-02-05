Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Dallas
Current Records: Memphis 25-25; Dallas 31-19
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.02 points per matchup. The Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight at American Airlines Center. If the game is anything like Dallas' 138-122 victory from their previous meeting November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was all tied up 53-53 at the half for Memphis and the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but Memphis stepped up in the second half for a 96-82 win. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 boards along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, winning 112-103. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-13 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds.
Their wins bumped Memphis to 25-25 and Dallas to 31-19. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.95
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 229
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won ten out of their last 17 games against Memphis.
- Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122
- Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127
- Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81
- Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80
- Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94
- Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64
- Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110
- Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96
