Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Dallas

Current Records: Memphis 25-25; Dallas 31-19

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.02 points per matchup. The Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight at American Airlines Center. If the game is anything like Dallas' 138-122 victory from their previous meeting November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was all tied up 53-53 at the half for Memphis and the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but Memphis stepped up in the second half for a 96-82 win. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 boards along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, winning 112-103. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-13 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 25-25 and Dallas to 31-19. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.95

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

Dallas have won ten out of their last 17 games against Memphis.