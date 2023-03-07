Who's Playing

Utah @ Dallas

Current Records: Utah 31-34; Dallas 33-32

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.17 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Jazz came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, falling 129-119. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from point guard Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 dimes, and center Walker Kessler, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards along with five blocks. That makes it six consecutive games in which Kessler has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Dallas Mavericks had to settle for a 130-126 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The top scorer for Dallas was point guard Luka Doncic (34 points). The game made it Luka Doncic's third in a row with at least 34 points.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 17-7 against the spread when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Utah lost to Dallas at home by a decisive 124-111 margin. Can the Jazz avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 33 games against Dallas.