Who's Playing
Utah @ Dallas
Current Records: Utah 31-34; Dallas 33-32
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.17 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Jazz came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, falling 129-119. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from point guard Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 dimes, and center Walker Kessler, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards along with five blocks. That makes it six consecutive games in which Kessler has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Dallas Mavericks had to settle for a 130-126 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The top scorer for Dallas was point guard Luka Doncic (34 points). The game made it Luka Doncic's third in a row with at least 34 points.
Utah is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 17-7 against the spread when expected to lose.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Utah lost to Dallas at home by a decisive 124-111 margin. Can the Jazz avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Utah have won 19 out of their last 33 games against Dallas.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Dallas 124 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 28, 2023 - Utah 108 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 28, 2022 - Dallas 98 vs. Utah 96
- Apr 25, 2022 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 77
- Apr 23, 2022 - Utah 100 vs. Dallas 99
- Apr 21, 2022 - Dallas 126 vs. Utah 118
- Apr 18, 2022 - Dallas 110 vs. Utah 104
- Apr 16, 2022 - Utah 99 vs. Dallas 93
- Mar 27, 2022 - Dallas 114 vs. Utah 100
- Mar 07, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103
- Feb 25, 2022 - Utah 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 25, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Apr 05, 2021 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 27, 2021 - Utah 116 vs. Dallas 104
- Aug 10, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Utah 114
- Feb 10, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Dallas 119
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
- Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
- Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
- Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
- Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93