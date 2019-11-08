Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

How to watch Mavericks vs. Knicks basketball game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Dallas 5-2; New York 1-7

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.29 points per game.

Dallas escaped with a win against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw on Wednesday, 107-106.

Meanwhile, New York suffered a grim 122-102 defeat to the Detroit Pistons.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 5-2 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks come into the game boasting the fourth most rebounds per game in the league at 48.3. Less enviably, New York has only been able to knock down 42.50% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against New York.

  • Jan 30, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. New York 90
  • Nov 02, 2018 - New York 118 vs. Dallas 106
  • Mar 13, 2018 - Dallas 110 vs. New York 97
  • Jan 07, 2018 - New York 100 vs. Dallas 96
  • Jan 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. New York 95
  • Nov 14, 2016 - New York 93 vs. Dallas 77
  • Mar 30, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New York 89
  • Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. New York 97
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
