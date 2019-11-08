Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Mavericks vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Dallas 5-2; New York 1-7
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.29 points per game.
Dallas escaped with a win against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw on Wednesday, 107-106.
Meanwhile, New York suffered a grim 122-102 defeat to the Detroit Pistons.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 5-2 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks come into the game boasting the fourth most rebounds per game in the league at 48.3. Less enviably, New York has only been able to knock down 42.50% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against New York.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. New York 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - New York 118 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 13, 2018 - Dallas 110 vs. New York 97
- Jan 07, 2018 - New York 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. New York 95
- Nov 14, 2016 - New York 93 vs. Dallas 77
- Mar 30, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New York 89
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. New York 97
