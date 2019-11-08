Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Dallas 5-2; New York 1-7

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.29 points per game.

Dallas escaped with a win against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw on Wednesday, 107-106.

Meanwhile, New York suffered a grim 122-102 defeat to the Detroit Pistons.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 5-2 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks come into the game boasting the fourth most rebounds per game in the league at 48.3. Less enviably, New York has only been able to knock down 42.50% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against New York.