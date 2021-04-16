Who's Playing

New York @ Dallas

Current Records: New York 29-27; Dallas 30-24

What to Know

The New York Knicks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

New York was able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, winning 116-106. The Knicks relied on the efforts of power forward Julius Randle, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, five dimes and eight boards, and shooting guard Alec Burks, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks skirted by the Memphis Grizzlies 114-113 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch deep three from point guard Luka Doncic as the clock expired. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Dallas' Doncic, who had 29 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.

The wins brought New York up to 29-27 and Dallas to 30-24. New York is 15-13 after wins this season, the Mavericks 16-13.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against New York.