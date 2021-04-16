Who's Playing
New York @ Dallas
Current Records: New York 29-27; Dallas 30-24
What to Know
The New York Knicks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
New York was able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, winning 116-106. The Knicks relied on the efforts of power forward Julius Randle, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, five dimes and eight boards, and shooting guard Alec Burks, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks skirted by the Memphis Grizzlies 114-113 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch deep three from point guard Luka Doncic as the clock expired. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Dallas' Doncic, who had 29 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.
The wins brought New York up to 29-27 and Dallas to 30-24. New York is 15-13 after wins this season, the Mavericks 16-13.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against New York.
- Apr 02, 2021 - Dallas 99 vs. New York 86
- Nov 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Dallas 103
- Nov 08, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Jan 30, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. New York 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - New York 118 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 13, 2018 - Dallas 110 vs. New York 97
- Jan 07, 2018 - New York 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. New York 95
- Nov 14, 2016 - New York 93 vs. Dallas 77
- Mar 30, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New York 89
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. New York 97