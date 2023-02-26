Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 28-32; Dallas 32-29

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Dallas Mavericks since Dec. 15 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at American Airlines Center. Los Angeles is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.05 points per contest.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 124-111 win at home. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Malik Beasley (25 points). Beasley had some trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Pelicans two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Malik Beasley's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Dallas took their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs this past Thursday by a conclusive 142-116 score. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten assists along with seven rebounds.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 28-32 and the Mavericks to 32-29. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Dallas have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.