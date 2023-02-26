Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Dallas
Current Records: Los Angeles 28-32; Dallas 32-29
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Dallas Mavericks since Dec. 15 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at American Airlines Center. Los Angeles is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.05 points per contest.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 124-111 win at home. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Malik Beasley (25 points). Beasley had some trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Pelicans two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Malik Beasley's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Dallas took their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs this past Thursday by a conclusive 142-116 score. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten assists along with seven rebounds.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 28-32 and the Mavericks to 32-29. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $237.98
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Dallas have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Dallas 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 25, 2022 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Mar 29, 2022 - Dallas 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 01, 2022 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 24, 2021 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 22, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Dec 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Dallas 95
- Dec 01, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 110
- Jan 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 103
- Oct 31, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 10, 2018 - Dallas 130 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 07, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Nov 08, 2016 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 26, 2016 - Dallas 92 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Nov 13, 2015 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Los Angeles 93