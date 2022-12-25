Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-19; Dallas 17-16

What to Know

This Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.81 points per contest. They and the Dallas Mavericks will compete for holiday cheer at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Los Angeles must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive this past Friday. They fell in a 134-130 heartbreaker to the Charlotte Hornets. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Los Angeles, who fell 117-114 when the teams previously met in January. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points and eight assists. LBJ's afternoon made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 this past Friday. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 45% of their total) and ten assists along with eight boards.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles' loss took them down to 13-19 while Dallas' win pulled them up to 17-16. Doncic will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-12 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 50 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Los Angeles' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $226.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.